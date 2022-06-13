LGC News logo

Showers And Thunderstorms Forecast For Tuesday

  • 7:46 pm

Monday, 13 June 2022

There will be showers, heavy in some places and thunderstorms on Tuesday, the Met Office has warned, Yeniduzen reported.

Showers will begin at around noon tomorrow and last until 6pm.

There will be strong winds with stormy gusts and rain in places until Thursday, June 16, the Met Office said.

The highest temperatures will be 29-32 C inland and increasing to 29-37 later on in the week. Temperatures on the coast will be around 29-32 C.

Moderately strong to storm force winds will blow from the south and west during the rainy period.

Yeniduzen

