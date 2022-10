Friday, 14 October 2022

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for the weekend and Monday, the Met Office has said, Yeniduzen reports.

Temperature will be around 23-26 C on Sunday and around 27-30 C on other days.

Sunday and Monday will be partly cloudy, and there will be some showers or thunderstorms.

For the remainder of the week, skies will be partly cloudy.

Winds will generally be from the north and east, blowing moderate, occasionally strong.

Yeniduzen