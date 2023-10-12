Thursday, 12 October 2023

The Met Office weather forecast for 12-18 October is as follows: a system of low pressure will mean skies will be partly cloudy today and tomorrow. On Saturday and Sunday there will be showers or thunderstorms at times. The skies will remain partly cloudy for the remainder of the forecast period

The highest temperatures will be around 29-32 C inland and on the coast, falling to 25-28 C from Sunday.

Winds will blow mainly from the north and west, moderate to occasionally strong.

Kibris Postasi