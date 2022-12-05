Monday, 5 December 2022

There will be rain this week, the Met Office report for 6-12 December states, Kibris Postasi reports.

A low pressure system will bring cool and damp air over the country.

Tuesday will be slightly cloudy with occasional light showers. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with showers. Saturday, Sunday and Monday will be partly cloudy

The highest temperatures will be around 20-23 C inland and on the coast.

Winds will be moderate mainly from the north and east.

Kibris Postasi