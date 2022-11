Tuesday, 8 November 2022

Showers are expected today until Friday, the Met Office has said, Kibris Postasi reports.

Temperatures will be around 21-24 C. Winds will be moderate from the north and east, blowing strong on rainy days. Rain is expected to fall in the eastern part of the country on Thursday.

The weekend will be mainly cloudy for the most part.

