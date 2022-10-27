Thursday, 27 October 2022

Rain showers are expected today and tomorrow, the Met Office has said, Yeniduzen reports.

The weather forecast for October 27 – November 2 is that it will be partly cloudy for the remainder of the week and next week.

There will be occasional showers or thunderstorms on Monday, Tuesday will be partly cloudy with showers, Wednesday will be partly cloudy by noon.

Temperatures will be around 26-29 C inland and on the coast.

Winds will be moderately strong, occasionally strong from the north and east.

Yeniduzen