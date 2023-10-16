Monday, 16 October 2023

Former Prime Minister and Speaker of the House, Dr. Sibel Siber appeared at Nicosia District Court again today, Kibris Postasi reports.

Dr. Siber and pharmacist Gizem Karagözlü were arrested in connection with the investigation into prescription fraud.

After the facts were heard in court, it was decided that the suspects would be granted bail pending trial.

Dr. Siber, when questioned by police, admitted to signing prescriptions to treat friends, without actually examining them beforehand. She was assisted by pharmacist.Gizem Karagözlü.

They were both given a detention order for three days on Friday, 13 October, while police continued their investigations.

The investigation has now expanded to encompass a total of 40 suspects, including doctors, pharmacists, and pharmacy staff. These individuals are suspected of causing financial losses to the Social Security Department through their actions and illicitly profiting from counterfeit prescriptions.

Kibris Postasi