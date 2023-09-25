Monday, 25 September 2023

Three doctors and three pharmacists accused of prescription fraud have appeared in court again today, Yeniduzen reports.

Giving evidence in court, the police stated that 26 unsealed garbage bags filled with prescription drugs were discovered in Lefke. These were believed to be linked to the fraud.

The police officer stated that electronic devices seized at the time of the arrests, had not yet been examined. He added that a total of 958 prescriptions dated July and August had been examined.

Stating that there are 160,000 prescriptions in total in the Social Security system that need to be examined, the police noted that 50 statements had been taken so far and this process was still ongoing.

Yeniduzen