A traffic accident injuring six people, three of them seriously, occurred in Vadili, Famagusta district, early this morning, Yeniduzen reported.

According to the Police Press Officer, the accident took place at the Yiğitler road junction on Vatan Caddesi in Vadili at around 5.45 am.

The collision occurred when 22-year-old Cansu Asena Kurumanastırlı, driving under the influence of 123 mg of alcohol, carelessly exited the main road without giving priority to the vehicles traveling on the Yiğitler – Vadili main road when a car struck her vehicle.

The passengers in the vehicle driving on the main road which struck Ms. Kurumanastırlı’s car, named as Necla Cakmak (36), Necla Cacmak (29), Nahide Çakmak (34), Neslihan Tonu (34) were taken to Famagusta State Hospital. The sixth passenger, named as Türkan Bayraktaroğlu (45) has been transferred to Nicosia State Hospital and is in intensive care.

Cansu Kurumanastırlı has been arrested. The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Yeniduzen