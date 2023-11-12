Sunday, 12 November 2023

Six people were injured in a traffic accident that occurred in Kyrenia at around 5.30 pm, Yeniduzen reports.

The accident took place on the Kyrenia-Alsancak bypass road when two vehicles collided after one driver joined the Kyrenia bypass at Kenyon Road with taking care. His vehicle was struck by an oncoming car on the bypass road, veered across to the central divide and overturned.

Both drivers and the passengers in the overturned vehicle were taken to hospital but later discharged.

The driver of the vehicle which overturned remains under observation in hospital.

The police investigation into the accident continues.

Yeniduzen