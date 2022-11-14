Monday, 14 November 2022

The Turkish police have arrested a person suspected of planting a bomb that exploded on İstiklal Avenue on Sunday, killing six people and injuring 81 others, Turkish daily Hurriyet reports.

İstiklal Avenue is a popular pedestrianised thoroughfare lined with shops and restaurants in Istanbul.

Turkey’s Minister of the Interior Süleyman Soylu said, “Our assessment is that the order for the deadly terror attack came from Ayn al-Arab in northern Syria, where the PKK/YPG has its Syrian headquarters”.

“A little while ago, the person who left the bomb was detained by our Istanbul Police Department teams”, Soylu said.

He did not identify the suspect but added that 21 other people also had been detained for questioning.

