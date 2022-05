Tuesday, 3 May 2022

Skies will be partly cloudy in the next few days with rain expected on Thursday afternoon, Yeniduzen reported.

The Met Office forecast covering May 3-9 is that there will be a low pressure system over the country.

Temperatures will be between 27-30 C inland and 23-26 C on the coast.

Winds will be from the north, occasionally moderately strong.

Yeniduzen