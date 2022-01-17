Air temperatures will drop by four degrees C on Wednesday and Thursday, the Met Office has forecast, Yeniduzen reported. Temperatures will hover around 8-11 C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain is expected throughout the week, turning to sleet or snow on the mountains. Gale force winds are also forecast.

The remainder of the week will be partly cloudy with some rain expected on Saturday and Sunday.

On Monday, 24 January, it will be partly cloudy with showers expected.The highest temperatures will generally be around 12-15 ºC inland and on the coast.

Winds

The wind generally will blow from the south and west, moderate from time to time, and strong from the north and west on Wednesday, occasionally gale force.

Yeniduzen