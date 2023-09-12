Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Some work is being undertaken in the south to ease traffic density at border crossings particularly at Metehan, Yeniduzen reports.

This has led the newspaper to ask what measures are being taken by the TRNC authorities to address the problem on their side.

Minister of Public Works and Transport Erhan Arıklı stated that some of the solution proposals discussed regarding the border checkpoints have not officially reached his office and said, “There is no progress yet. We have not received any official status. If a new checkpoint opens, there will be problems with the immigration police and customs officers we will put there. We will have a very serious problem. We must increase the number of personnel at both Ercan Airport and the new checkpoints”.

President Ersin Tatar’s Special Representative Ergün Olgun, who is about to retire, told Yeniduzen that the Technical Committee for border checkpoints is working to ease the crossings and noted that the Metehan crossing point is being addressed as a priority. “Both sides presented their own plans to the technical committee, negotiations are ongoing“, Olgun said.

The Turkish Cypriot Co-Chair of the Technical Committee on border checkpoints, Aysan Mullahasan Atılgan, stated that the committee had been in negotiations for a year, that they are in constant communication and that they aim to relieve the Metehan border checkpoint, which is the only vehicle crossing point in Nicosia.

Explaining that the technical committee has put forward its suggested projects regarding the border checkpoints and that the work is continuing, Atılgan stated that they have proposed other alternatives to the Metehan border checkpoint to enable more vehicle crossing points.

Yeniduzen