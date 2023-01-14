Saturday, 14 January 2023

The first day of the small game hunting season begins tomorrow and will continue every Sunday in January and for 15 days in February, Kibris Postasi reports.

The dates of the hunting season are as follows: 15, 18, 22, 25 and 29 January and February 1, 5, 8, 12, 15, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28.

According to the Ministry of Interior during the hunting season, Song Thrush, Wood Pigeon Wild Pigeon, Woodcock, Crow and Magpie can be hunted.

Anyone wishing to report acts of illegal hunting can call ALO 140.

The President of the Hunting Federation, Osman Cook, called for hunters to take care and observe the hunting rules.

He also wished hunters a safe hunting season.

Kibris Postasi