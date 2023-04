Saturday, 22 April 2023

Water supplies to some parts of Kyrenia have been cut off due to an electrical short circuit caused by a snake entering the transformer room where two wells feeding Kyrenia are located, Kibris Postasi reports.

Kyrenia Mayor Murat Şenkul, posted a statement on social media stating parts of Kyrenia – Doğanköy and the surrounding area in particular, had been affected. However, one well had been activated and the other was expected to be running later in the day, he said.

