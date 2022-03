Sunday, 13 March, 2022.

Snowfall particularly in the mountainous regions has led to the closure of the Nicosia-Kyrenia main road.

Police have warned motorists that owing to heavy snowfall in the Boğazköy area, the road between the St Hilarion Junction of the Kyrenia – Nicosia main road and Girne Sevgi Circle (underpass) has been closed to traffic.

Yeniduzen