Saturday, 12 March, 2022.

A mass of cold air brought snow to the Beşparmak Mountains last night, Yeniduzen reported.

Heavy rain is expected this weekend and that it will snow again in mountainous regions on Sunday, the Met Office said.

The forecast for today Saturday, 12 March until Friday, 18 March is that there will be a very cold and moist air mass over the region. Frost is expected in some areas from Monday to Wednesday of the week. The remainder of the week will be partly cloudy.

The highest temperatures will be between 10-13 C inland and on the coast.

Winds will be mainly from the north and west, moderate to occasionally strong.

Yeniduzen