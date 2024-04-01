57-year-old Serdinç Maypa, who is known on social media for his outspoken criticism of corruption in North Cyprus and who was arrested for “Violating the Privacy of Private Life”, will appear at court today, Kibris Postasi reports.

Maypa was arrested on March 28, within the scope of the investigation carried out by the Special Investigation Branch of the General Directorate of Police.

Many people supporting Maypa waited in front of the General Directorate of Police.

Maypa, who was brought before the Nicosia District Court on March 29, was detained for three days.

In his speech in court, Maypa said, “I was expecting such an operation… I am not a terrorist… I am trying to raise hope in the country“.

