Sunday, 4 December 2022

Turkish Air Force SOLO TÜRK gave an aerial aerobatic display over Kyrenia and the Beşparmak Mountains, Kibris Postasi reports.

A video posted on social media by the Turkish Ministry of National Defence said “Greetings to the Moon and Star in the Beşparmak Mountains“.

The video includes cockpit footage from SOLO TÜRK’s flight in the skies of Kyrenia, the Mediterranean and the Beşparmak Mountains.

To view video click here Kibris Postasi