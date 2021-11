The solo aerobatics display team Solo Türk will perform on 15 November Republic Day to commemorate the declaration of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, BRT reported.

As part of the 38th anniversary celebrations of the 15 November Republic Day, Solo Türk will perform a fly past during the official parade to be held at Dr. Fazıl Küçük Boulevard in Nicosia.

Later on Monday at 15:30 an aerial display by Solo Türk can be viewed from Atatürk Square in Kyrenia.

BRTK