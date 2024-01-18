The UN believes that a mutually acceptable solution to the Cyprus problem is achievable, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative Colin Stewart has said, Yeniduzen reports.

Stewart, who is also Chief of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP), stated that there has been an increase in the violations of the buffer zone on both sides in Cyprus, and that the UNFYCP’s interventions are based on “each incident’s own characteristics“.

Speaking at a press conference in New York, Stewart quoted an AA news agency correspondent as saying, “The Secretary-General’s latest UNSG report contains details regarding the physical intervention of the Turkish Cypriots in the Pile-Braves Road Project. The report also includes information about both Pile and the buffer zone, including the large campus of Pile University“.

It was also noted that the Greek Cypriots had committed violations in different parts of the country. In this context, it is noted that the UNSG has engaged with this and complained about the violations, but to no avail.

Stating that the main duty of the UNSG is to maintain the integrity of the buffer zone and the military status quo in order to prevent an increase in tensions, Stewart said, “We are witnessing an increase in tension. This means that the buffer zone has been violated on both sides.

“This is a situation that will not benefit anyone. The increase in tension creates problems for everyone“, Stewart said.

“Our intervention in Pyla in August was related to the unique sensitivities of this region”, he noted.

Meanwhile, Stewart said that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ appointment of former Colombian Foreign Minister Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar as his Personal Representative in Cyprus was welcomed by the members of the UN Security Council; adding that the appointment provides an opportunity.

Stating that the UN still believes that a solution acceptable to both parties is possible in Cyprus, Stewart stated that they are trying to build bridges and trust between the parties.

Yeniduzen