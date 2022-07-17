Sunday, 17 July 2022

Prime Minister Ünal Üstel issued a statement regarding the latest fuel purchase for the Teknecik Power Station, Yeniduzen reported.

He said that even if it cost more, fuel had to be purchased as a matter of urgency, until the international tender process was completed.

The prime minister stated that the ultimate solution is for Turkey to supply North Cyprus with electricity by undersea cable.

“I conveyed my insistence on this issue to the authorities of the Motherland Turkey at every opportunity. I will do so again to the authorities of the Republic of Turkey, who we are preparing to host on our island for the 20th of July celebrations”, Üstel said

Üstel added that there had been historic failures in the management of electricity authority Kib-Tek. He repeated that he will make all efforts to hold those who have been negligent, accountable, including those who precipitated expensive fuel purchases.

Yeniduzen