Thursday, 12 May 2022

The British Residents’ Society (BRS) has issued new guidance for those wishing to travel to and from North Cyprus via airports in the south following reports of British citizens being deported from Larnaca airport, Cyprus Today reported.

The BRS warned of “evidence of increased enforcement of entry rules into the Republic of Cyprus”.

In one instance, a British passport holder arrived at Larnaca airport only to be refused entry and sent back to the UK after being told that he had been placed on a “stop list”.

This person was not told why they had been placed on the “stop list”. It is thought that other British citizens have received the same treatment.

According to the BRS, there are a number of factors that could lead to being placed on a stop list. These are if someone did not arrive on the island at an airport in the south within 90 days, in other words if they used both North and South Cyprus to arrive and depart within 90 days.

There is no prior warning given to anyone arriving that they have been placed on the stop list, they are only informed on arrival in the south.

Essential Points

If you arrive on the island via an airport in South Cyprus, you must leave via an airport in South Cyprus.

You must depart within 90 days of your arrival.

Your entitlement to enter the Republic of Cyprus is for a period not exceeding 90 days within every 180 days, regardless of whether or not you spent that time period in the south or in North Cyprus.

In short, if you fly into the island via Ercan, you should leave via Ercan. You will encounter no problems in this case.

Brexit

These issues have arisen because of Britain’s withdrawal from the EU.

Finally, if you run into difficulties regarding this issue, the British High Commission in Nicosia is unable to help you.

The British government’s official guidance is that “British and other foreign nationals who have entered Cyprus through the north (via Ercan) are considered by the [south Cyprus authorities] to have entered Cyprus via an illegal port of entry”.

Cyprus Today