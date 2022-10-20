Thursday 19 October 2022

Details are emerging of the multi-tariff to be reinstated by Kib-Tek on 1 November, Yeniduzen reports.

The newspaper states that although there has been no official announcement from Kib-Tek as yet, the following details have come to light.

Consumers who wish to switch from the single tariff to the multiple tariff will need to apply to Kib-Tek or their regional offices.

Anyone wishing to remain on the single tariff may do so if they wish.

The new multiple tariff will make no distinction between weekdays and weeks or public holidays.

There will be a summer and winter time tariff only.

In winter, off-peak hours will be between 07.00-17.00, normal hours will be between 17.00-22.00, and peak hours will be between 22.00-07.00. During the summer period, off-peak hours will be between 09.00-18.00, normal hours will be between 18.00-23.00 and off-peak hours will be between 23.00-09.00.

Yeniduzen