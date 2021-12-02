Following the shortage of diesel, petrol stations have now run out of 98 octane petrol and some petrol stations have closed because of fuel shortages, Yeniduzen reported.

Member of the Petroleum Association Board of Directors Cemil Erdenay, said that there had been panic buying as people had rushed to refuel their vehicles.

Erdenay stated that there is no 98 octane petrol left at K-Pet and Alpet dealers, and that 95 octane petrol stocks will last until this evening.

A fuel tanker is expected to arrive at the island this evening and distribution of fuel will begin tomorrow afternoon, he said, adding that the fuel supply problem would be solved by tomorrow.

Yeniduzen