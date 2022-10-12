Wednesday, 12 October 2022

European Union (EU) Commissioner for Harmonisation and Reforms Elisa Ferreira said that intensive work is under way to establish “joint energy panels” in the buffer zone under the control of the United Nations (UN) in Cyprus, Yeniduzen reports.

She said that they are trying to overcome obstacles that arise. Ferreira also emphasised that the joint solar energy projects are in the interest of both Cypriot communities.

Speaking at a press conference in Brussels, Ferreira said that a team from the commission is in constant contact with the island to promote the joint projects.

She said that there were some obstacles regarding installing large solar energy panels on the site of the UN-controlled defunct Nicosia International Airport in the Nicosia buffer zone, however, she gave no details as to what those obstacles were.

In July 2022, President Ersin Tatar met with Elisa Ferreira in July to discuss, inter alia, renewable energy and told her that the best solution would be to link the EU electricity grid to Turkey.

President Tatar said that during his meeting with the EU Commissioner, he pointed out that only 25 percent of the electricity produced in the current system can be obtained from renewable sources. Tatar said that he had informed her that the best opportunity for making the most of the renewable energy resources in Cyprus was to be linked to the European electricity grid via Turkey .

Referring to the EU support of 1 billion Euros, Tatar said that if they succeed in the interconnectivity with Europe, then this would help expand the production of solar electricity on the island.

EU Commissioner Ferreira said that the EU would examine all the details put forward.

Yeniduzen