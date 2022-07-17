Sunday, 17 July 2022

A number of roads in Nicosia will be closed off today while rehearsals for the 20 July Peace and Freedom Day ceremonies, Kibris Postasi reported.

This is the 48th anniversary of the Peace Operation which took place on 20 July, 1974, events and ceremonies will be held across the country on Wednesday.

From 07:00 today, Dr. Fazıl Küçük Boulevard between the Honda traffic lights junction, Alpet-Altınbaş Petrol traffic lights junction and Gönyeli roundabout will remain closed to traffic until the rehearsal of the ceremony ends.

Alternative routes have been suggested for drivers who want to use this road.

The Police shared the following information for drivers:

For drivers who want to go to the Organize Industrial Zone, there will be a detour from the road junction in front of Altınbaş Petrol Station and the Prison junction.

For drivers who come from Famagusta and want to go to the Near East University Hospital, the detour begins at the Near East Boulevard via the Nicosia North Ring Road.

Detours for drivers coming from Famagusta and heading towards Nicosia city centre; Turn left from the Hamitköy roundabout and cross Mimar Mehmet Vahip Caddesi and Şht. Take İsmail Beyoğlu Street or turn left at the Honda traffic lights and turn left at Şht. Turn left at Mustafa Ahmet Ruso Street or Altınbaş Petrol traffic lights junction onto Kemal Aksay Street.

Drivers coming from Famagusta and heading towards Güzelyurt; take the detour via the Metehan-Alayköy ring road from the Gönyeli Çemberi route via the Nicosia North Ring Road or from the Citroen traffic lights junction on Nicosia Mehmet Akif Caddesi.

Detours for drivers coming from Güzelyurt and heading towards Nicosia; Alayköy-Metehan Ring Road or Gönyeli roundabout use the Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu Street (State Hospital) route.

Detours for drivers coming from Kyrenia and heading towards Nicosia; Continuing through the Nicosia Organize Industrial Zone using the Boğazköy-Dikmen road, cross the Altınbaş traffic lights junction or for the drivers using the Kyrenia-Nicosia Main Road, use Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu Street (State Hospital).

Motorists have been asked not to block traffic and not to park vehicles on the specified routes and to obey all traffic signs and markers.

Kibris Postasi