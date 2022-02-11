SOS Children’s Village Association has announced that it has launched a “Be My Travel Friend” campaign for children and youths who receive care and support under the umbrella of the association. Support can be given to the campaign on the official website at https://soscocukkoyu.org/

Kibris Postasi reported that SOS Children’s Villages has thanked all those who had donated to their campaign, noting that children and young people will benefit with support in education, nutrition, getting pocket money while attending school and getting access to health services if needed.

Noting that SOS Children’s Village Association supports children who have lost family care, offers family support, including to children at risk of losing family care. The association stated that support can be given to the “Be My Road Friend” campaign on their official website.

Additionally, detailed information can be accessed from the SOS Children’s Village Association by calling 225 70 17 or 0548 830 04 59.

Kibris Postasi