Friday, 23 December 2022

Between 2-3 trillion cubic feet of gas has been discovered in the ‘Zeus-1 location in the south’s EEZ, Yeniduzen reports.

The Greek Cypriot Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry stated that during exploration drillings carried out by the ENI – Total Energies consortium by the “Tungsten Explorer” drilling vessel in bloc 6, 162 kilometres offshore Cyprus and 5 kilometres west of the “Cronos-1” location, gas was discovered at a depth of 2,300 metres.

This is the third discovery made by the ENI – Total consortium, after “Zeus-1”, “Calypso-1” and “Cronos-1”.

Yeniduzen