Payment of traffic fines incurred by Turkish Cypriots when in South Cyprus will be demanded at the border checkpoints in future, Kibris Postasi reported.

According to Greek daily ‘Phileleftheros’, since 2017, Turkish Cypriot have owed the government in South Cyprus a total of 48,214 Euros in unpaid traffic fines. These fines, by and large, have been sent to court for collection. However, so far, Turkish Cypriots have not encountered any issues when crossing the borders to and from the south, the report said.

Additionally, the creation of a computer programme which will detect Turkish Cypriot number plates in the event of speeding offences has been approved and will be presented to the relevant ministry.

Some of the measures taken in order to collect these fines are the processing of fines incurred by Turkish Cypriots in the south by mini-computers which will display outstanding traffic fines when checking at airports during exit and checking by the police when any document is requested.

Kibris Postasi