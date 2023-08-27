Sunday, 27 August 2023

A mosque in Limassol was attacked with a Molotov Cocktail in the early hours of Saturday, according to reports in the Greek Cypriot press.

According to the news, security camera footage showing an individual arriving on foot in front of the mosque and throwing two flammable substances into the mosque, was taken by the police for investigation.

The newspaper wrote that on Friday, a large number of Muslims, especially Syrians, gathered in front of the mosque on Ankara Street to pray, and that the Greek Cypriot police intervened in the crowd on the grounds that those who wanted to pray blocked the street by laying carpets and disturbed the residents of the area.

Later, a number of Syrians marched in protest in the area and shouted slogans against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

It said the attack was believed to be related to the publication on the Internet of photographs showing a carpet laid out for prayers in the street. It was recalled that some time ago, residents of the area complained that they could not enter their homes because the road was blocked by those praying.

The Turkish and Turkish Cypriot authorities roundly condemned the attack.

Kibris Postasi