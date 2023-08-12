Saturday, 12 August 2023

Four cases of the Eris variant of the coronavirus were reported in south Cyprus last week, Kibris Postasi reports.

According to the Southern Cyprus Health Services Department, no change in clinical findings have been observed compared to the Omicron variant, thus far. The main symptoms will be published in the near future.

The Eris variant which is related to the Omicron variant has been reported in EU countries, the UK and mainly in China.

Elsewhere it was reported that the World Health Organisation (WHO) stated that the effects on health by the new variant appear to be fairly minor but may lead to a higher infection rate [Ed.]

Kibris Postasi