Saturday, 5 March, 2022.

South Cyprus has refused five Russian naval vessels permission to anchor in the port of Limassol due to the developments in Ukraine, Kibris Postasi reported.

According to Greek Cypriot daily ‘Phileleftheros’, anchorage has been refused to the Russian warships. Russia’s occupation of Ukraine continues and EU sanctions remain valid, it said. Meanwhile French and USA vessels are still permitted to use the port.

It was stated that originally, the Russian vessels had planned to anchor at Limassol and use Greek Cypriot facilities within a framework of cooperation.

Kibris Postasi