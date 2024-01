Natural gas deposits have been found in the ‘Kronos 2′ bloc in South Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), Yeniduzen reports.

Citing the Greek Cypriot press, in bloc 6 being drilled by a consortium of Italian ENI and French Total, “flames appeared on the target”.

A flame indicates the presence of natural gas in the bloc being drilled.

The reserves in the “Kronos 2” deposit are estimated to be 2 to 3 trillion cubic feet.

Yeniduzen