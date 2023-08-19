Saturday, 19 August 2023

An average of 1,000 cases of Coronavirus variants have been diagnosed in south Cyprus every week, Yeniduzen reports.

According to Greek Cypriot daily ‘Haravgi’, Director of the south’s Ministry of Health’s Health Services Department, Elizabet Konstantinou, said that Eris, the new variant of the coronavirus seen in 50 countries, is low risk, and that the current data, which they have also transmitted to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), does not indicate any need for real concern.

She noted that the four Eris variant cases detected in the South accounted for 5 percent of the total cases diagnosed. Konstantinu stated that the number of patients hospitalised between 4-10 August was 28 and 49 in the previous week.

Yeniduzen