Electricity supply from South Cyprus to the TRNC will be given until 4 January, Kibris Postasi reported today.

According to Greek Cypriot daily Phileleftheros, North Cyprus renewed its request for power supply as Kib-Tek is having problems with its four generators at the Teknecik power station. In order to maintain some kind of supply, Kib-Tek has been forced to supply electricity alternately to different regions of North Cyprus, while repairs are underway.

Until 4 January, between 30-35 megawatts of power will be supplied to North Cyprus between 16:00-21:20.

The TRNC will, in turn, supply the same amount of electricity to the south between August and September.

Although the two states in Cyprus do not formally recognise each other, they have co-operated previously over power needs. In 2011, Turkish Cypriots sold electricity to Greek Cypriots after the Vasilikos Power Station was severely damaged by a massive munitions blast at the neighbouring Evangelos Florakis Naval Base in Mari, Larnaca, which killed 12 people. The emergency led to electricity being supplied by the TRNC for eight months.

