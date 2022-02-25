Friday, 25 February, 2022.

Comments made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, which likened the problem in Ukraine with the Cyprus problem and compared the separatist regions in Ukraine with the TRNC, raised hackles in the Greek Cypriot government, Kibris Postasi reported.

Greek Cypriot daily ‘Alithia’ and other newspapers wrote that the Greek Cypriot government had reacted to the Russian Foreign Minister’s remarks.

Alithia wrote that Lavrov’s speech at the Security Council meeting and his use of the expression “Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus” in this speech were described by Greek Cypriot Government Spokesperson Marios Pelekanos as an “unfortunate statement“.

Pelekanos also stated that the Greek Cypriot government will convey its reaction to this speech through diplomatic means.

Greek Cypriot daily ‘Fileleftheros’ commented that the Greek Cypriot government does not want to expand the issue any further.

Kibris Postasi