Sunday, 9 April 2023

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement saying that a US submarine was anchored in Limassol Port and that the Greek Cypriot Defence Minister had stated that the government intended to purchase weapons systems from the USA, Kibris Postasi reports.

The United States lifted its arms embargo on Cyprus (south) effective from 2023

The statement reads as follow:

“The Greek Cypriot Administration (GCA) continues to disrupt the atmosphere of stability and peace in the Island and the Eastern Mediterranean by increasing its armament activities. We strongly condemn the anchoring of the USS San Juan attack submarine belonging to the United States of America in a Greek sea port.

“We repeatedly state that the removal of the arms sales restriction to Cyprus and the next steps that will endanger the security of the Turkish Cypriot people will encourage the Greek Cypriot Administration to take up arms. As a matter of fact, the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus Defence Minister Michalis Giorgallas announced that they will “buy weapon systems from the USA”. It shows that it helps the GASC to arm itself in a systematic way.

“We hope that the Greek Cypriot side will understand that the activities that may endanger the security of the Turkish Cypriot people will be met. Motherland Turkey and the TRNC will act resolutely against threats to the Turkish Cypriot people and Turkey’s security. History confirms our resolve against threats to our security.

“The policy of the USA to encourage the armament of the Greek Cypriot Administration prevents the establishment of the needed stability and peace environment on the Island and in the Eastern Mediterranean. This policy also prevents reaching a fair, sustainable and lasting agreement on the Island that will respect the facts”.

Kibris Postasi