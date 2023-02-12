Sunday, 12 February 2023

The flight scheduled to depart Ercan Airport for Adana at 15:00 today has been cancelled because of a technical fault on the plane, Kibris Postasi reports.

It was stated that all registered passengers were notified of the flight cancellation.

However, following an initiative by the TRNC Disaster and Emergency Committee (AFAD), it was announced that the Ercan-Antalya flight, which will be held at 20:00 today, will be carried out as planned.

Citizens who want to take advantage of these special flights for those affected by the earthquake can apply by calling the Prime Ministry Disaster and Emergency Committee (TRNC AFAD) on 0548 884 18 18 and 0533 874 00 93 or the Ministry of Public Works and Transport on 0542 880 76 44 and 0533 863 82 88 so that they can register.

Kibris Postasi