Sunday, 13 August 2023

Following the brutal murder of British tourist Hüseyin Mavideniz who was beaten to death by security guards outside the Breeze nightclub in Iskele, the special permits granted to bars, discos, nightclubs and similar entertainment venues in the region have been suspended until further notice, Yeniduzen.

Iskele District Governor Ertuğrul Toroslu who spoke to Yeniduzen said that the incident was very sad and noted that, until a second order is issued, the Iskele and Famagusta District Governorate have restricted the special permits given to entertainment venues.

Ban on alcohol, music and fireworks

Toroslu noted that the Iskele and Famagusta District Governorate had met with the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Interior, and that restrictions had been imposed on music, alcohol sales and fireworks permissions after 01:00. Stating that the ban will continue until further notice, Toroslu said, “As district governors, we take the necessary measures in cooperation with the police and municipalities to ensure that citizens living in the country and tourists from abroad live and have fun in the safest way possible. We continue to work on this“, he said.

Reiterating that he was very sorry about the incident that had occurred, Toroslu expressed his condolences to his family and relatives for Hüseyin Mavideniz, who lost his life.

Yeniduzen