Wednesday, 16 August 2023

The new terminal at Ercan Airport has the capacity to host between 10-12 million passengers per annum, TRNC Ambassador to Ankara İsmet Korukoğlu said Kibris Postasi reported.

Ambassador Korukoğlu pointed out that with the new terminal Ercan has the largest passenger capacity in Cyprus.

Commenting on British MP Iain Duncan Smith’s call for direct flights to the TRNC, Korukoğlu said:

“The call made by the British MP for the lifting of these embargoes is very important. You can guess that there is a reason for so much investment. As Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, we expect that direct flights from Ercan Airport will be made in the not too distant future“.

Referring to the decision by Russia to open an office providing consular services in the TRNC, Korukoğlu said that this does not mean recognition, but it is an important decision. Korukoğlu said, “There is no need to draw any political conclusion from the meaning of this. There is no need to say that it [the TRNC] will be recognised. We can also see that they are satisfied with the statements made by Russian citizens living in the TRNC. We estimate that a little over 10,000 Russian citizens live in the TRNC“.

Kibris Postasi