Saturday, 3 September 2022

The government is looking to appoint a new deputy-general manager for Kib-Tek in order to sign a supply agreement with private Turkish energy company AKSA which wants to increase it output for North Cyprus, former board chairman of Kib-Tek and a number of former executives have claimed, Yeniduzen reports.

General Manager of AKSA Şener Şentürk, told Yeniduzen that negotiations for the contract have not started yet, but that “TRNC needs a capacity increase [for electric supply]”. However, the statistical data on electricity production and consumption on Kib-Tek’s official website contradicts Şentürk’s statements.

Reportedly, Prime Minister Ünal Üstel, wanted the deputy general manager Kamil Direl, to be dismissed and said that the Chairman of the Board of Kib-Tek Hasan Akyiğit should resign or face dismissal if he did not fire Direl. Akyiğit resigned last week.

Former Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kib-Tek, Hasan Amca, and a number of former executives have claimed that “the reason for the insistence [on Direl’s dismissal] was the extension of the AKSA contract“, and said, “The government is looking for a manager to sign the contract with AKSA”.

The former chairman of Kib-Tek Hasan Akyiğit, confirmed that AKSA had requested that it be allowed to increase its production capacity, but did not confirm or deny the claim that Direl was requested to be dismissed because it was thought that he would not sign AKSA’s contract.

Despite these murmurings, former Deputy General Manager Kamil Direl, believes that the PM’s insistence on his dismissal is “partisan dismissal and appointment“.

Speaking to Yeniduzen, Direl said, “I was not a party person. I never have been. From day one, I expected that I would not be able to stay in this position for long”.

Privatisation by Stealth?

Yeniduzen writes the following: “….However, the figures on electricity consumption in the northern part of Cyprus contradict the statements of AKSA General Manager Şentürk.

“North Cyprus consumes an average of 1.7 billion KW hours of electricity annually.

“Teknecik Power Plant supplies 1 billion of this amount, while 700 million is covered by AKSA due to the purchase guarantee.

“If AKSA increases its purchase-guaranteed consumption commitment to 1.5 billion KW hours annually, 800 million of the 1 billion KW hour energy produced by Teknecik Power Plant will be wasted.

“Some former executives, who asked not to be named, claim that this would be an unnamed privatisation”.

Yeniduzen