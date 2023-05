Sunday, 28 May 2023

The maximum speed limits speed limit at the junction of Alayköy-Kanlıköy on the Güzelyurt-Lefkoşa main road has been reduced from 65 km/h to 50 km/h, Yeniduzen reports

The new speed limit will come into effect on Monday, 29 May.

The Department of Transport has reminded all motorists to obey the speed limit.

Yeniduzen