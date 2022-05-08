Sunday, 8 May 2022

A driver and his passenger were injured, one of them seriously, following a traffic accident in Karaoğlanoğlu at around 11.30pm on Saturday, Yeniduzen reported.

According to the police, the driver Hüseyin Avlar (23), who tested for 72 ml/gr of alcohol, lost control of his steering at a corner on Karaoğlanoğlu Caddesi while speeding. His car hit a bus stop sign, toppling a stone wall and hitting iron railings, writing off the vehicle.

Mr Avlar and his passenger, who was seriously injured, were taken to Nicosia State Hospital. The driver was kept under observation in the A&E department and his passenger Kemal Kaplan (22), remains under observation in the intensive care unit.

Yeniduzen