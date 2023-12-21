LGC News logo

Speeding Truck Overturns on Ring Road Junction

Truck overturns on Ring Road junction

A truck overturned while entering the junction of the northern ring road in Nicosia at speed, BRT reports.

According to the police statement, truck driver Mehmet Bulut (39) lost control of the steering as a result of entering the industrial roundabout without due care and at speed, this resulted in his truck overturning and striking the metal barriers on the roadside.

The driver of the truck was injured as a result and he was taken to Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital where he remains under observation.

A police investigation is ongoing.

BRTK

Other Stories

 

Other Stories

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved |

LGC News

Facebook

Ads Blocker Image Powered by Code Help Pro

Ad Blocker Detected

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by whitelisting our website in your ad blocker.