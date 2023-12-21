A truck overturned while entering the junction of the northern ring road in Nicosia at speed, BRT reports.

According to the police statement, truck driver Mehmet Bulut (39) lost control of the steering as a result of entering the industrial roundabout without due care and at speed, this resulted in his truck overturning and striking the metal barriers on the roadside.

The driver of the truck was injured as a result and he was taken to Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital where he remains under observation.

A police investigation is ongoing.

BRTK