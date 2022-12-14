Wednesday, 14 December 2022

Hoteliers and travel agencies are gloomy about the usual boost in income from New Year’s travel because of the high cost of living and increased airfares, Yeniduzen reports.

Over the last days of the year and New Year’s Day 2023, flight numbers will be doubled. Between 29 December and 2 January, a total of 379 flights will be made at Ercan Airport in five days.

However, despite the increase in the number of flights from Ercan, the travel agencies and the Hoteliers Association emphasised that the increase in travel activity after the pandemic had not happened as yet. Both sectors agreed that airfares should be reduced and the number of flights should be increased.

Office Coordinator for the Hoteliers Union Esra Çelikeri said, “In January-December 2019, hotel occupancy rate was 50.40%, now this rate was 43.60% until October. We still haven’t caught up with pre-pandemic activity“.

Cheaper Tickets and More Flights Needed

Mustafa Akyön of Bakyön Turizm said, “There is very little demand for going abroad, the rise in ticket prices does not end”.

Ziver Hayatseven of Sevener Tourism Agency said, “When you can’t even set a New Year’s table at home, it’s a luxury to go abroad”.

Halil Tahiroğlu of Side Turizm said, “The more flights there are, the higher the arrivals, and the ticket prices decrease at a similar rate”.

Yeniduzen