Sunday, 24 July, 2022

Starlink* satellite constellations launched by SpaceX, a company owned by Elon Musk to provide a faster internet service, were seen in the skies over Famagusta last night, Yeniduzen reported. The satellites, moving in a row in the sky, were a fascinating and unusual sight.

*Starlink is a satellite internet constellation operated by SpaceX providing satellite Internet access coverage to 36 countries.

SpaceX began launching Starlink satellites in 2019. As of July 2022, Starlink consists of over 2,600 mass-produced small satellites in low Earth orbit (550 kilometres) which communicate with designated ground transceivers. Starlink provides internet access to over 400,000 subscribers as of May 2022.

Yeniduzen, Wikipedia