Friday, 3 November 2023

The State Prosecutor’s Office has decided not to represent the UBP coalition government in a case brought against it regarding a 59 million euro tax amnesty granted to the builder and operator of Ercan Airport, T&T, Yeniduzen reports.

In the case brought against the government by the main opposition Republican Turkish Party (CTP), Attorney Şahap Tokatlı has been assigned the task of “defending the state”.

The decision was signed off by Chief Prosecutor Sarper Altıncık and published in the Official Gazette.

The CTP expressed outrage at the government’s decision to compensate T&T for loss of earnings during the Covid pandemic, which contravenes an article in the contract signed between the government and T&T that makes no mention of financial compensation but does extend the time period of the company’s operating rights in the case of ‘force majeure‘ such as a pandemic.

With the latest development, the Prosecutor’s Office has decided not to defend the Council of Ministers, the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation, and the Ministry of Finance, who are the defendants in the preliminary injunction.

The preliminary injunction is expected to be heard on 9 November.

Yeniduzen