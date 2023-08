Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Trading began at a steady pace this morning with major foreign currencies gaining value against the Turkish Lira, Kibris Postasi reports.

Early this morning, Sterling traded against the TL at 34.95, Euro/TL was trading at 30.05 lira, and Dollar/TL was trading at 27.40 lira

At 8:30 am today trading was as follows:

STG BUY: 34.25 – SELL: 34.95

EURO BUY: 29.50 – SELL: 30.05

USD BUY: 26.80 – SELL: 27.40

Kibris Postasi